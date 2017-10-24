Jobless Numbers

(Unemployment down slightly)…The jobless rate for Imperial County is still in double digits.

The latest numbers to be released are for September. The Labor Market Information Division of the Employment Development Department released the report. Unemployment for September came in at 22.6 percent, down from the 24.9 percent recorded in August, and below the year ago estimate of 25.6 percent. This compares to an unadjusted unemployment rate of 4.7 for the state and 4.1 percent for the nation during the same period. During the month of September 17,000 eligible workers were unemployed, out of a labor force of 76,100.