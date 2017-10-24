Brawley Residents Honored

(Supervisors honor two Brawley residents)…They were presented the Medal of Merit Tuesday.

Also at the Board meeting, the two were presented a resolution honoring their good deeds. The honorees were Doctor Ted Yoshio Fisher and PMH Emergency Room Nurse Katie Schreck. Both were on a flight from Houston, Texas to San Diego on September 10 of this year. During the flight another passenger went into respiratory distress. Doctor Fisher and Schreck volunteered to assist and were able to stabilize the person until the plane landed, and the distressed passenger was turned over to paramedics. The County Board of Supervisors adopted resolutions honoring both for an extraordinary act of kindness, heroism, altruism and community benevolence. The Board also presented the two with the County’s highest honor, a Medal of Merit.