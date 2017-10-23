Campo Fire Under Control

It burned about 100 acres on the Campo Indian Reservation. Several road evacuations were ordered. Sunday Fire Officials said the blaze was 90 percent contained. They rescinded the evacuation orders, and said 100 percent containment was expected some time Monday. Officials said crews were busy putting out hot spots. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire officials have issued a Red Flag Warning for the San Diego County mountain areas due to anticipated high temperatures, dry weather and high winds in some areas. The warning is in effect for most of this week.