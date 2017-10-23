IID Board Meeting

(IID Board to remember Henry “Hank” Legaspi)…Legaspi was a long time Department Head with the District.

The Calexico resident passed away last week. The Imperial Irrigation District Board is expected to present a resolution remembering Henry Legaspi at their meeting Tuesday afternoon. The Directors will also discuss the new Social Media Policy for the District. They will discuss and possibly take action of the Equitable Distribution Plan; 2018 method and distribution. The Board convenes into Public Session at 1:30 Tuesday afternoon. The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.