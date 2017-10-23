Medal of Merit Presentations

(Two to be Honored)…It will be at the County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The Board will present the Medal of Merit and Resolutions Honoring Doctor Ted Yoshio Fischer and Katie Schrek for an extraordinary act of kindness, heroism, altruism and community benevolence on the day of September 10, 2017. Also at the meeting Tuesday, the Supervisors will discuss the Imperial County Community Corrections Partnership Budget modifications for this fiscal year. They will consider making three appointments to the Imperial County Assessment Appeals Board. And they will conduct the first reading of an ordinance relating to the Behavioral Health Medical Director and Psychiatrist, considered items of urgency. The Planning and Development Department will take part in a Public Hearing to consider issues dealing with the Land Use Element and Title 9. The Board of Supervisors convene into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning