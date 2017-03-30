Welcome Home Viet Nam Veterans

Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. issued a proclamation declaring Thursday , March 30, 2017 as Welcome Home Viet Nam Veterans Day.

In the proclamation the Governor said , " Our Viet Nam War veterans earned our everlasting gratitude. I urge all Californians to join us in welcoming home our veterans and assisting them in every way possible."

Wednesday evening Viet Nam Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9305 sponsored a Welcome Home ceremony at the Bucklin Park Veteran's Memorial in El Centro. The program included a heart-felt address by veteran Tom Henderson , a 21-gun salute and the playing of taps. Many Viet Nam era veterans and their families were in attendance.