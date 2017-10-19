West Nile Virus Reported

Three cases of West Nile Virus have been confirmed in Imperial County.

The County Public Health Department says that two cases were identified as neuroinvasive illness , the most severe form of West Nile Virus The onset of symptoms for the three unrelated cases occurred from mid-July through late August. All three of the confirmed cases have been released from care and are now recuperating. According to Imperial County Health Officer Dr. Stephen Munday , " These reports of West Nile Virus serve as a reminder of the importance of taking precautions against mosquito bites . Mosquitos infected with viruses such as West Nile and St. Louis encephalitis are currently active in Imperial County. We urge everyone to take simple steps to eliminate mosquito breeding sources around their homes."

St. Louis encephalitis was recently detected in mosquitos collected in Imperial County but , so far , no human cases have been reported.