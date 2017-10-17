  • You are here:  
Police Looking for Witnesses

El Centro Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported Sunday night.

. El Centro Police are investigating a stabbing that was reported Sunday night. The call came in from the Imperial and Ocotillo Avenue area. Police responded and found the victim, a 42-year-old male transient. The victim had been stabbed multiple times, but the wounds were non-life threatening. A witness said the altercation, involving three Mexican males, began at Imperial and Main in El Centro. Following the assault the attackers ran to the KFC parking lot and jumped into a silver colored Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon SUV. The vehicle fled north on Imperial Avenue. Anyone with any information surrounding the incident is encouraged to contact El Centro Police investigators.

 

