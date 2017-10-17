Health Fair

(First Annual Calexico Health Fair)…It will be held this Saturday.

The theme; Lets Get Healthy Together. It is sponsored by the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District. Admission is free. The free health screenings include diabetes, blood pressure, health resources, obesity, nutrition and weight loss. The event will also include entertainment, music, refreshments, sports and fitness activities, Healthy cooking classes, free snacks, diabetes classes, zumba classes, health information and education, games and activities for kids and families, a talent show, boxing, kung fu, free water bottles and more. It will be held at Rockwood Park from 9:00 am to 2:00 this Saturday.