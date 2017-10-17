Fire Overnight

(Two Alarm Fire in El Centro)…It was reported at just after 11:00 Monday night.

El Centro Police and Fire received numerous 911 calls reporting a building on fire near Imperial Avenue and Pico. The El Centro Engine Company arrived on scene and found a residential type building fully engulfed in flames. This created a second alarm, requesting an additional Engine Company and a ladder Truck from the Imperial County Fire Department. Firefighters performed an aggressive attack on the burning structure, keeping the fire from spreading to surrounding businesses. Crews remained on scene until around 3:00 am. The 20 firefighters brought the blaze under control. No injuries were reported to civilians or firefighters. Assisting El Centro Fire was the El Centro Police Department, Imperial Irrigation District, So Cal Gas, County Fire and the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation