Drug Related Arrests

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents at the Highway 86 checkpoint near Salton City made two drug related arrests over the weekend.

At about 12:45 a.m. Friday morning a Toyota Land Cruiser was referred to secondary inspection after a canine team alerted to the vehicle. An inspection of the SUV led to discovery of 48 packages of methamphetamine hidden in a spare tire under the vehicle. The drugs weighed over 55 pounds and have a street value of over $190,000. The man , a U.S. citizen , was arrested and turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration. At about 7:00 p.m. Friday night , a 21-year old woman driving a Jeep Patriot approached the checkpoint and was referred to secondary inspection. Agents searched the SUV and discovered two small packages of methamphetamine , one in a purse and another in a make-up bag. The meth weighed slightly over 2 pounds and has a valued estimated at over $7,000. The woman , a U.S. citizen , was also turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.