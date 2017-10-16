Off Duty BP Agent Rescues Motorist

An off duty Border Patrol agent from the El Centro Sector rescued a motorist who was involved in a fiery crash Friday evening.

The incident occurred at about 9:00 p.m. when the off duty agent was travelling south on Highway 78 , near the Blythe Border Patrol checkpoint. The agent saw a cloud of dust farther down the road and when he reached the location of the dust cloud he discovered a vehicle that had just rolled over on it's side. The occupant of the vehicle was trapped inside while flames erupted from the engine compartment. The agent was able to extricate the driver from the vehicle before more serious injuries occurred.