Board of Supervisors

(Senior Regional Planner for SCAG to give a report)…Mike Jones will deliver his report to the County Board of Supervisors.

The report is on Phase 2 of the Border Good Movement Study. The report will be the first action item on the Board’s weekly meeting Tuesday. The Imperial County Internship Program will be discussed. The first reading of an ordinance pertaining to the County Executive Office will be read, by title only. And they will discuss and possibly adopt the County work schedule for the Holidays in December and January. The Board convenes into public session at 9:30 Tuesday morning.