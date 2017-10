Halloween Costumes

(Every Child should be ready for Halloween)…Cody’s Closet is going to make it happen.

This Wednesday they will be giving Halloween costumes to children who do not have one. The kids must be present. The costumes are both new and used, from toddler to adult sizes. The giveaway is this Wednesday from 3:00 to 4:00 pm at 1075 State Street, out front. Participants are being asked to bring a cat or dog related item that will be donated to Dee’s Rescue on West Evan Hewes Highway.