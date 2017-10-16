October is Red Ribbon Month

(Red Ribbon Week is coming up)….The Annual Event is hosted by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

The campaign is the nations largest drug prevention effort. This year it begins on October 23rd. The campaign was created in the memory of Special Agent Enrique Kiki Camarena, a Calexico Native. Camarena was killed by drug trafficker in Mexico in 1985. The week is traditionally celebrated national from October 23rd to October 31st, however, communities and school districts nationwide hold events throughout the month. The Red Ribbon Campaign is dedicated to helping preserve Special Agent Camarena’s memory and further the cause for which he gave his life, the fight against the violence of drug crime and the misery of addiction. All participants in all events traditional wear Red Ribbons the last week of October to demonstrate their opposition to drugs.