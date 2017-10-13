Make Plans Now

(Veterans to be honored in El Centro)…It is an event planned by the El Centro Patriotic Planning Committee.

It will be a Veterans Day Veterans Awareness Walk and Ceremony. It will be held Saturday November 11th, Veterans Day. The walk will start at 7:00 am at the Veterans Memorial at the County Airport and finish at the El Centro Veterans Memorial at Bucklin Park in El Centro. The Ceremony starts at 9:00 am at the Veterans Memorial. From 11:00 am to 2:00 pm they will serve lunch at the Boyce Aten American Legion Post #25 on Broadway in El Centro. The lunch is free to all Veterans with proof of service.