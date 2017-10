Eagles Event

(October Days)…It is an event/fundraiser. Hosted by the Fraternal Order of Eagles #1559. It consists of an Indoor Multi-Vendor Farmers Market and they will also be selling Taco Dorado plates. The Eagles Lodge will also be collecting new or gently used Halloween costumes to donate to the local CASA Children. The event will be held Friday October 20th, starting at 6:00 pm at the Eagles Lodge, 661 West State Street in El Centro.