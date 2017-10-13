Thursday Night Fires

(Firefighters kept busy Thursday night)…El Centro Fire was called to the Wilbur/Ellis Facility on Danenberg Road.

Mutual aid was called in to assist with the haystack fire. The County Fire Department and several others responded. That fire was reported at 9:00 pm. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said at 9:30 a call came in for a fire at Highway 98 and Weed Road. The Chief said the County crew was pulled from the hay fire to respond to the structure fire on Highway 98. The county was assisted by the Calexico Fire Department and the NAF fire crew. The Chief said the second fire involved a construction trailer at a solar installation complex. He said there were no injuries, and crews were able to extinguish the blaze without serious incident. Rouhotas said the cause of the fire is under investigation. The El Centro Haystack is burning itself out after fire crews were able to knock the haystacks down and spread them out.