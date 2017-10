Farmer of the Year

(Local Farm Bureau hosts their annual event)…It was the Farm Bureau’s Annual Members meeting and dinner.

It was also the 13th annual Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year Awards ceremony. This year’s award went to the late John Elmore. The award was presented posthumously to the Elmore family. John Elmore passed away in August at the age of 91. The event was held Thursday evening at the Stockman’s Club in Brawley.