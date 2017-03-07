Murder suspect in custody

(Suspect arrested Sunday)….49 year old Ioan Laurint was arrested in San Diego.

El Centro Police Commander Aaron Reel says the Imperial resident was arrested when he was released from UCSD Medical Center. The United States Marshal Service arrested Laurint on a warrant for murder. He was booked at the San Diego Men’s Central Jail. The criminal charges were the result of the investigation conducted by the El Centro Police Department Investigation Division. Reel says the investigation stemmed from an incident reported on February 24th at a Motel on Adams Avenue in El Centro. Ann Marie Zimmerman was found by Police officers in the motel room. She was deceased. At the time, police said the woman suffered severe trauma.