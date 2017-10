Local Strike Team Reassigned

(Imperial County Strike Team Transferred)…The Team had been sent to assist in the Canyon 2 Fire in Orange County.

County Fire Chief says Wednesday afternoon the Team was deployed to the Napa Valley. The local team consists of equipment and personnel from the County, Brawley, Calexico, Calipatria and Holtville Fire Departments. Chief Tony Rouhotas says the State Assigned Engine was also sent to Napa Valley.