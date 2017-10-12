Assistance Offered

(County D.A. announces support for shooting victims)…58 were killed and several hundred wounded recently at a concert in Las Vegas.

The Imperial County District Attorney’s Office says Victim Advocates from Imperial County are working with the California Victims Compensation Board to protect services to the Imperial County residents who attended the concert and have been deeply affected by the deadliest mass shooting in modern history. The District Attorney’s Victim Witness Assistance Unit has been deployed locally to work with victims after the tragedy by providing assistance with the application process through CalVCB. Anyone who was present at the concert that night is eligible for assistance and no crime report is needed. District Attorney Gilbert Otero says that even if there are no expenses today, victims should apply for Cal VCB assistance in case they incur expenses in the future. For more information contact the Victim Witness Assistance program at the County Administration Building, Suite 102 on Main Street in El Centro.