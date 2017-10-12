Signing Ceremony

(New River MOU)…It will be signed this month

. A signing ceremony is scheduled for October 30th at Nosotros Park in Calexico. The Memorandum Of Understanding is between the City of Calexico, the County, the Imperial Irrigation District and the State. Calexico, the County and the IID under the MOU to provide $50,000 per year for maintenance under the New River restoration Project. The state asked for the MOU before they would release $1.4 million in funding to begin the Project. The Ceremony will begin at 2:00 in the afternoon.