Cemetery Restoration Continues

The volunteers restoring Memory Gardens Cemetery are continuing their efforts at the once abandoned site.

Memory Gardens Cemetery is located just north of the City of Imperial along Highway 86. For many years it had been neglected by the owners. Several years ago a group of local folks began efforts to restore the dignity and appearance of the cemetery. Working tirelessly the volunteers have cleared grass , dead vegetation and trash at the site. Those efforts will continue this Saturday from 7:00 A.M. to 10:00 A.M. and every Saturday in April for the same hours. Volunteers are asked to show up and be ready to work. You should dress appropriately for the work and bring a hat and work gloves. Among the tasks to be undertaken are weed pulling and whacking , brush clearing on the east side , search for and mark headstones and raise more headstones.