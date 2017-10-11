Busy Days Ahead

There are lots of things going on around the Imperial Valley these days.

Events begin Thursday , October 12th with a Farmers Market and Street Fair in downtown Holtville. Live music a beer garden , food ,holiday crafts , face painting and fun begin at 5:30 p.m. and run through 8:30 p.m. Also Thursday , the 18th Annual " Fall Into the Season " mixer presented by the Imperial Valley Joint Chambers of Commerce. The mixer will be held at the Rollie Carrillo Quad and Steppling Art Gallery on the campus of San Diego State University - Calexico from 5:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. The Imperial County Farm Bureau will host their annual Meeting of the Members and Jim Kuhn Memorial Farmer of the Year Award event. The gathering will be held at the Stockman's Club in Brawley.

On Friday , October 13th , It's Showtime! The Imperial Valley Chamber Singers present Broadway Show Tunes at the Grace Lutheran Church at 8th and Holt in El Centro. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Also on Friday , the 6th Annual Imperial Valley Film Festival and Artist Showcase. The Imperial County Film Commission and the North County Coalition for the Arts host the event at The Movies in Imperial. The Festival continues Saturday. The Imperial County Humane Society will hold " Woof O Ween 2017 at the Fitness Oasis Health Club and Spa. There will be a doggie costume contest , Cake Walk , Zombie Walk and horse rides as well as food , games , beer , spirits and wine. It starts at 7:00 p.m.

On Saturday the fun continues with the Second Annual Imperial Valley Pride. The I. V. LGBT Resource Center will provide activities for children , live entertainment and a resource fair. It will run from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. in the 600 block of Main Street in downtown El Centro. The Imperial Valley Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will host their annual banquet Saturday night at the Casa de Mana Building at the Imperial County Fairgrounds.