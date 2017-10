Canyon 2 Fire Update

The Canyon 2 Fire near Anaheim continues to burn.

An Imperial Valley Strike Team was dispatched to the fire Monday evening. They are among nearly 1,700 fire personnel battling the blaze that has consumed more than 8,000 acres in Orange County. The fire has destroyed at least 15 structures and damaged 12 others. The fire is said to be 45% contained. Cooler temperatures and on-shore winds are said to have decreased fire behavior.