Fire On Main Street , Yuma

Yuma Fire Department engines responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of Main Street in Yuma Tuesday night at about 10:00 p.m.

On arrival fire personnel saw heavy smoke and flames coming from a two story residence. Both stories were involved with flames shooting through the roof. Firefighters first worked to contain the blaze and then extinguished the fire. Crews remained on the scene throughout the night dealing with hot spots and flare-ups. The building , believed to have been constructed in the year 1900 , was considered a total loss. The building was vacant and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.