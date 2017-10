ECPD Investigating Accident

The El Centro Police Department is investigating a traffic accident that was reported at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The accident , at Cruickshank and Imperial Avenues , involved an SUV that apparently struck a woman pedestrian. Traffic on Imperial Avenue was shut down for a while as emergency crews worked the scene and the REACH Air Ambulance helicopter landed to transport the woman who sustained major injuries. The accident remains under investigation.