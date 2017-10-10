Pursuit is Futile

(Suspects get away)…It started Sunday at 10:45 am.

Brawley Police noticed a quad and a motorcycle driving recklessly. An attempt to make a traffic stop failed as the suspects fled. The pursuit traveled along the railroad tracks northbound to Duarte and Cole, passing the underpass. The suspects turned westbound on Shank Road, approaching Highway 111. The quad and motorcycle ran the red light crossing Old Highway 111. The officers were told to stop the chase if traffic became heavy or if the suspects entered the Brawley City Limits. The pursuit ended when officers lost visual contact with the suspects as they entered the city limits west of Old Highway 111. The suspects were last seen wearing white, black and gray off road equipment and wearing helmets.