CEO Job Description

(Adjustments to the CEO Job Description)…They are being made by the County Human Resources Department

. The County is in the process of recruiting a full-time County Executive Officer. Currently Robin Hodgkin is filling the position on an interim basis. The Vacancy was created after Ralph Cordova Jr recently retired. Tuesday H.R. presented a number of adjustments to the Board of Supervisors. Most of the adjustments pertain to the classification title of the CEO position, as well as the duties and responsibilities.