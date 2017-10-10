Two Supervisors Want an Extension

(Two Supervisors want to extend the moratorium)…It is to study the County Public Benefit Program.

District 2 Supervisor Luis Plancarte and District 5 Supervisor Raymond Castillo say the original 90-day moratorium needs to be extended another 30 days. The original Moratorium was imposed in July of 2017. The purpose was to address concerns expressed by the local community. The two supervisors say more time is needed to address those concerns. Also Tuesday, the County Board of Supervisors accepted the Imperial County Mental Health Board Annual Report for fiscal year 2016-2017.