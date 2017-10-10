Another Crime Fighting Tool

(Public Hearing held at the County Board of Supervisors meeting)….The hearing was to discuss the implementation of the Automated License Plate Readers.

It was also to allow the Sheriff Ray Loera to sign a memorandum of understanding with a coalition of Law Enforcement Departments. The Automated License Plate Readers would allow Law Enforcement officers to scan vehicle license plates. The scan would alert the officers of any criminal activity connected to the vehicle, Warrants, Amber Alerts or any other connection to criminal activity. The Scanners would be paid for through a Homeland Security Grant. The El Centro Police Department is the lead agency in the coalition that also includes Imperial, Westmorland, and Brawley Police Departments along with the Sheriff’s Office. Following the Public Hearing, the supervisors approved the two requests.