Strike Team Activated

A Strike Team of Imperial Valley firefighters and equipment has been dispatched to the Canyon 2 Fire in Orange County.

Imperial County Fire Chief Tony Rohoutas told KXO News that the Strike Team , consisting of firefighters and engines from the Imperial County Fire Department and the fire departments from Brawley , Calexico , Calipatria and Holtville , left the Valley at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The Canyon 2 Fire , as of 7:00 a.m. Tuesday , has consumed more than 7,500 acres and is said to be 5% contained. More than 1,100 firefighters are battling the blaze along with 14 helicopters and 6 fixed wing aircraft. The fire is east of Anaheim and is said to be relatively stable.