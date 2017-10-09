Westmorland Pool Project

(Westmorland Public Pool)…It should be ready by next summer.

City officials have reportedly signed the final agreement with the County. The Agreement would allow the funds allotted by the County Board of Supervisors to be transferred to the City of Westmorland. The County allotted $100,000 for the pool renovation project from Public Benefit Funds. The IID also contributed over $100,000 to the project. Officials say with the County agreement they can now begin the renovation project. They expect the project to be finished by the summer 2018.