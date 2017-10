Career Day at IVC

(Career Day)…It was held recently at Imperial Valley College.

The event was for 6th to 12th graders and IVC Students. Officials say 1,600 turned out. There were over 100 exhibitors, including 30 colleges and IVC Department representatives. The annual event is designed to give the students what is available to them in the future, and enables them to see what the participating colleges have to offer, as well as what is offered at Imperial Valley College to prepare them for their higher education.