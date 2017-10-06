California Becomes a Sanctuary State

(Legislation to protect California Immigrants)….It was signed into law by the Governor Thursday.

It was a series of bills to protect the state’s immigrants. Included was SB 54, the California Values Act, and AB 291, Housing Immigration, a measure co-authored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia, who represents the Imperial County and the Coachella Valley. Garcia says the Governor affirmed California’s pledge to protect and support the rights and dignity of all residents, including immigrants. He said primarily, the California Values Act will ensure that state police, schools, health facilities, and courts remain safely accessible to all Californians regardless of immigration status while preserving the effective use of California’s limited local public safety resources. SB 54 prohibits law enforcement agencies from using resources to investigate, interrogate, detain, detect, or arrest people for immigration enforcement purposes.