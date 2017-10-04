IID Board Chooses Securitas

(IID has a security guard service)….It was chosen at the Tuesday meeting.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors discussed the issue at their last meeting, but failed to approve any of those who had submitted a bid. This week there was a full board present at the meeting. Discussion was still lengthy, but the board finally voted 3-2 to follow the staff recommendation, and offer a contract to Securitas Security. Securitas submitted the lowest bid and was the highest rated of the three bids received. Jason Jackson lobbied hard for his Southwest Securities Company, but failed to convince the entire board to go with the local firm, even if they did not submit the lowest bid. The contract being offered Securitas is worth $2.8 million.