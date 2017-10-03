Breast Cancer Awareness

(2nd Annual I Pink I Can)…. It is a 5K run/walk to help bring awareness to Breast Cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The event will be held October 28th at Cattle Call Park in Brawley, beginning at 8:00 am. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to benefit the Cancer Resource Center of the Dessert, a non-profit community based organization providing cancer navigation to persons in the Imperial Valley. The navigation program has been provided by the CRCD since 2006. For more information on the event contact Mia Hernandez at 760-337-3411.