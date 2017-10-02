Legislative Package

(Governor signs a legislative package)…It was signed late last week.

The Comprehensive Legislative Package is to increase the State’s Housing Supply and affordability. Among the bills in the package signed by the Governor is Assembly Bill 571, authored by Assemblyman Eduardo Garcia. The Garcia Bill makes it easier to develop farmworker housing by easing qualifications for the Farmworker Housing Tax Credit. The Governor said the package of bills cut red tape and encourage more and affordable housing, including shelter for the growing number of homeless in California.