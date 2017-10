IID Board Bi-Weekly Meeting

(IID Board meets Tuesday afternoon)….The meeting will be held in Condit Auditorium.

During the meeting the Imperial Irrigation District Directors will continue to discuss a Secondary Request for Proposals for Security Guard Services. They will be asked to accept an audit dated August 31, 2017 on the Water Transfer. They will also be asked to approve the sale of 849,025 gallons of surplus fuel inventory. The Board convenes their public session at 1:00 Tuesday afternoon.