Supervisors Meeting

(County Board of Supervisors meet Tuesday)…The meeting is mostly ceremonial.

There are just two action items on the Board’s agenda. The Supervisors will be asked to accept the 2016-2017 Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy Annual Update, as presented by Esperanza Colio Warren, Manager of the Community and Economic Development Department. The Board will also consider appointing one member and one alternate member to the CSAB Board of Directors for 2017-2018. During the meeting the board will honor and recognize several county employees. The Supervisors go into Public Session at 9:30 Tuesday morning in the Board Chambers at the Administration Center on Main Street in El Centro.