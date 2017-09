27 Year Old Sentenced to Over 5 Years in the Federal Prison

(Smuggler sentenced)…27 year old Alexander David Faudoa was sentenced to over 5 years in Federal Prison

. Faudoa was arrested in March at the Calexico Port of Entry. He admitted to investigators that he smuggled narcotics and people who had entered the U.S. illegally. His operations were throughout the Western United States.. Illegal immigrants paid between $3,000 and $7,500 to be smuggled into the country.