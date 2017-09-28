Humane Society Special Month

(Paw-toberfest)….It starts Monday.

It will continue through the month of October, ending October 31st. It is being held at the Humane Society of Imperial County. All adoption fees for the month of October will be reduced by 50%. Dogs 1 year and older can be adopted for $50. For cats and kittens the fee will be $25. Puppies under 1 year can be adopted for $75. The adoption fee includes a micro chip, the animal will be spayed or neutered, up to date on all required vaccinations, one free grooming with Awesome Pawz, and a free health examination with a local veterinarian