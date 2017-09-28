Victim Succumbs

(Hit and Run victim has died)…Stephanie Escalera was hit by a vehicle Saturday night.

El Centro Police say she was found in the street at 6th and Vine in El Centro just after 9:00 pm Saturday night. She sustained serious injuries and was transported to Desert Regional Medical Center for treatment. She succumbed to the injuries Wednesday. El Centro Police Commander Robert Sawyer says the Felony Hit and Run is still under investigation. He said investigators are encouraging anyone with any information surrounding the incident to contact the El Centro Police Department. Callers can remain anonymous if they wish. The Commander said investigators have some information, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is continuing.