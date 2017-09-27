Lawsuit

Normal 0

(Palo Verde Water District sues the MWD)….The District serves parts of Imperial County and Riverside County.

The lawsuit accuses the Metropolitan Water District of predatory water diversions. The Palo Verde District, in their lawsuit, claims the MWD attempted to illegally divert water toward Southern California cities by buying up and throttling water use on thousands of acres of farmland. The litigation accuses the MWD of violating a 2004 agreement that paid farmers to fallow their land, freeing up water for coastal cities serviced by Metropolitan. Attorneys say the MET wants to impose further restrictions on 13,000 acres of land in the Palo Verde Valley, that the MWD purchased in 2005. They say that is not allowed under the 2004 agreement. The suit contends the MWD actions are hurting the local economy. MET officials say the land deals did not break any rules.