Wind Damage

(Strong winds cause some problems)….The damage list is still being tabulated.

Wind gusts reached 40 miles per hour over night. There were a couple incidents reported. A semi carrying a load of flour over turned after the wind forced the driver to lose control of the rig. The incident occurred on eastbound Interstate 8, near Orchard Road. The driver did suffer injuries. The extent of those injuries is not known. At just after 5 Thursday evening a tree fell onto a house on Rebecca Street. No word on any injuries in that incident.