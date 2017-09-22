Building Burns in Seeley

The County Fire Department responded at 4:30 Thursday afternoon. The fire was at Alamo and Holt in Seeley. County Fire Chief Tony Rouhotas said a second alarm was sounded due to the strong winds. El Centro Fire Department and crews from the Naval Air Facility responded. The Chief says the structure was abandoned and electrical power was not connected to the building. The fire crews were able to quickly bring the fire under control. Chief Rouhotas said no injuries were reported. He said the cause of the fire is under investigation.