Grito in Calexico Canceled

(Festival has been canceled)…Fiestas Patrias had been planned for Calexico this evening.

Thursday the President of Mexico, President Pena Nieto, announced Mexico would be observing 5 days of mourning in honor of the hundreds who have lost their lives in the recent major earthquakes in Southern Mexico. The Calexico Festivities were to be hosted by the City of Calexico and the Mexican Consulate in Calexico. Both decided to cancel the event to honor the mourning period.